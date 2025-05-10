5 better WWE options for Goldberg's retirement match other than Gunther

Goldberg is set to retire in 2025. A recent report stated that WWE Hall of Famer is training for the final contest of his illustrious career, hoping it will take place at a big premium live event.

It was noted that former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is being heavily considered as the veteran's final opponent. If that's the case, then the WCW legend must put over The Ring General in defeat.

While the fans already hate Gunther because of his feud with Jey Uso, and by extension, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, others could use the win more. The next five WWE stars would be better options for retiring Goldberg than The Ring General.

#5. Jacob Fatu continues his rampage

Since debuting last year, Fatu has gained popularity with the WWE Universe despite being a destructive heel. His success netted him the United States Title at WrestleMania 41.

Gunther has a built-in feud with Goldberg stemming from their confrontation at last year's Bad Blood Premium Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, The Ring General is already despised by the fans. Fatu is popular with them and would still be cheered if he received the honor. It would also be another feather in his cap in his short WWE career.

#4. Karrion Kross needs a statement moment

Like Fatu over the last year, Karrion Kross is starting to gain steam with the WWE Universe. Many fans have enjoyed his promo style and delivery since his time in NXT.

His work testing supposed heroes and their mettle has helped his popularity grow. Most of his segments are short or relegated to social media, and WWE is obsessed with its social media presence.

One huge way Kross could be used is to challenge Goldberg's hero complex. He may still be physical, but he's not the same dog he was even 15 years ago. He's well past his prime and needs to realize many current stars have surpassed him.

Retiring Goldberg would finally give Kross a signature moment he's worked for. It would also show that officials aren't ignoring him like it feels they have for most of the last few months.

#3. Rusev makes his mark in WWE history

Rusev returned to WWE and claimed he was going to save many performers from themselves. This is an extension of his Redeemer gimmick, which he used in AEW. His fury started with Otis and Alpha Academy.

The former US Champion was one of the stars who had the potential to be a main-eventer but fell into booking purgatory under Mr. McMahon. Retaining Goldberg would be an easy way to make his return meaningful.

Rusev is a physical match for the former WCW Champion, and ending a supposed hero's career would fit into his return mission statement.

#2. A double retirement with John Cena

One easy way, albeit one that would only help the stars involved, is to have a double retirement match between Goldberg and John Cena. Da Man usually only wrestles for titles, and Cena currently holds one after his historic heel turn.

WWE will likely revisit many of Cena's past feuds in the coming months during his retirement tour. His last go-around with Randy Orton is up first. He'll likely go face-to-face with CM Punk and other veteran stars. The company could book The Last Real Champion to face Da Man in a first-time-ever match after the veteran defeats his past rivals.

This match could essentially end both stars' careers, or allow Cena to ruin wrestle one more time before his time is up.

#1. Goldberg has ties to Bron Breakker's family

The best use of a legend's retirement is to honor a performer officials perceive as a future main-eventer. Roman Reigns received multiple honors like this, beating The Undertaker.

Bron Breakker has already shown he's light years ahead of where The Tribal Chief was when he debuted. He's already won mid-card gold and has aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

One huge way for the group to get even more heat would be to target and have the honor of retiring the former Universal Champion.

Breakker and Goldberg are both from Atlanta, so it would keep the honor in the same local area. Da Man also tangled with Breakker's father, Rick, and Uncle Scott in WCW.

