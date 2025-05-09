Major update on Goldberg WWE return & retirement - Reports

A recent report has shed light on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's much-awaited return to the squared circle. Da Man might hang up his boots after a retirement match this year.

Ad

Goldberg is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the ring. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been wrestling since 1997 and is now looking for his final match this year. In 2024, Da Man announced that he would retire after one last bout sometime in 2025. Many speculate that the legend could have his farewell match against a beast like Gunther.

Last year at Bad Blood, The Ring General took several shots at the Hall of Famer while he was present in the arena for the show. The two almost got into a brawl but were stopped in time by security.

Ad

Trending

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, Goldberg is being discussed to face Gunther, possibly in his retirement match this year. Although there are not many details on their possible match, sources have revealed that it could happen sometime in 2025.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

WWE analyst believes Gunther could defeat Goldberg to end his career

Gunther is all set to face Pat McAfee at Backlash 2025. During a recent edition of his Cheap Heat podcast, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg said The Ring General could destroy McAfee at the upcoming premium live event, which could set up Goldberg's return.

Rosenberg added that the Imperium leader could lock horns with Da Man after their possible confrontation at Backlash and end the legend's professional wrestling career by laying him down in the ring.

Ad

"Then, you get Goldberg back. I feel like everyone will go into it expecting Spear, Goldberg wins as always. And if Gunther just lays Goldberg down and ends his career in the middle of the ring, that's a pretty effective measure for Gunther," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's imminent retirement match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More