WWE legend returning to in-ring action after 3 years to fight Gunther is possible, says analyst

RAW Superstar Gunther is set to fight Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash. An analyst for the Stamford-based promotion recently suggested that The Ring General could fight a massive legend after his bout with the red brand's color commentator.

Ad

Last Monday on RAW, Nick Aldis officially announced Gunther's match against McAfee at Backlash after the latter demanded that the SmackDown General Manager lift The Ring General's suspension and let them fight. While addressing the subject on his Cheap Heat podcast, analyst Peter Rosenberg claimed that the former World Heavyweight Champion must destroy McAfee at the upcoming premium live event, forcing him to leave in an ambulance.

The former 24/7 Champion also suggested that Goldberg could then become Gunther's next opponent by returning to the ring after three years. The two teased going head-to-head last year at their verbal altercation at Bad Blood. Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer has announced that he will have his retirement match in WWE this year. Rosenberg proposed that while many would expect the former Universal Champion to spear The Ring General to pick the victory, the latter could surprisingly beat the returning legend in the middle of the ring to end his career with a loss. He pointed out that such a victory would also elevate the 37-year-old:

Ad

Trending

"Then, you get Goldberg back. I feel like everyone will go into it expecting Spear, Goldberg wins as always. And if Gunther just lays Goldberg down and ends his career in the middle of the ring, that's a pretty effective measure for Gunther," he said. [30:38 - 30:56]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran thinks WWE shouldn't book Goldberg to defeat Gunther

On an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran discussed the potential square off between Gunther and Goldberg. Mantell claimed WWE cannot book the Hall of Famer to beat the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Dutch Mantell pointed out that the Stamford-based company had invested so much in The Ring General. Hence, there was no reason to waste that investment by having him lose to Goldberg.

Ad

"We got 10 years with Gunther, 10 years. That's our investment. Why would we put a guy that's maybe twice his age, and yeah he's a physical specimen, but why would we put him in there and have him beat our investment? I wouldn't do it. And if you DQ it, that leaves a bad taste into people's mouths," he said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Gunther indeed turns out to be Goldberg's opponent in his retirement match in WWE.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Cheap Heat and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More