37-year-old top WWE name to leave Backlash in an ambulance in scenario suggested by Peter Rosenberg

Three matches have already been confirmed for WWE Backlash. WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg recently suggested a scenario where one of the competitors in these fights would leave the premium live event in an ambulance after getting destroyed.

After losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, Gunther showed up on RAW and attacked Michael Cole. The 56-year-old's commentary partner, Pat McAfee, came to his aid. However, he ended up getting choked out by The Ring General. The 37-year-old was forced to leave the show for medical help. Last Monday on the red brand, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who filled in for RAW GM Adam Pearce, booked a match between the RAW color commentator and the former World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg claimed only one of two scenarios could happen in that match at the upcoming premium live event. The 45-year-old claimed either someone would interfere to stop Gunther from destroying McAfee, or The Ring General would "smoke" his opponent, forcing him to leave the arena in an ambulance:

"There's only two possible conclusions to Backlash. One, someone gets in the way and stops it and saves Pat. And the more likely and I think probably better option is Pat leaves in an ambulance. Like, that's the only way. There's no reason that Gunther should do anything to Pat. I mean, Pat is an athlete, and Pat has wrestled before. So, it's not like it's a match with Michael Cole. Like, Pat could literally go hard in the gym right now for the next two weeks, even, and probably come out looking pretty toned and ready in a couple of weeks. But he should still get absolutely smoked by Gunther," he said. [30:04 - 30:37]

WWE analyst thinks Gunther could beat Pat McAfee then face a returning superstar

While Gunther choked out Pat McAfee on RAW after WrestleMania, Rusev returned to WWE television for the first time in five years that same night to take out Alpha Academy. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested The Ring General and the returning former United States Champion could cross paths after Backlash.

The 41-year-old claimed Gunther could beat McAfee at Backlash, then move on to face Rusev. He stated that the match would be an "absolute banger":

"Look, Rusev is back. If Gunther beats McAfee and then we move on to Gunther vs. Rusev at some point, woof! This version of Rusev vs. Gunther would be an absolute banger," he said.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and his creative team have planned for The Ring General in the coming weeks.

