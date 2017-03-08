WWE News: Goldberg responds to a fan's negative comments

Goldberg shuts down online troll with an epic reply.

Goldberg’s recent comeback hasn’t been well-received by a few fans. (* Credits- WWE.com)

What’s The Story?

Goldberg’s unexpected comeback has invoked several positive as well as negative reactions from fans and pundits in the professional wrestling community, with many critics of the 50-year old icon claiming that his return to the squared-circle as a part-timer is stealing away the well-deserved spotlight from the younger full-time performers such as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and several others.

Now although such criticism does hold some merit, one such Goldberg critic, a pro-wrestling fan so to speak, went a tad too far in his criticism of the professional wrestling legend by wishing death upon the reigning King of RAW and accusing him of stealing Kevin Owens’ spotlight. Here’s the controversial tweet directed toward Goldberg by said fan:

@Goldberg U are a piece of shit. Go back and retire. You are stealing spots from talent who deserve it. Kevin Steen didnt deserve that. Die! — Robert Winland (@iruleall15) March 6, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Having held multiple world titles in the WCW including the WCW World Heavyweight championship, Goldberg is also a former WWE World Heavyweight champion and the reigning WWE Universal champion, a title that he won by dethroning Kevin Owens at RAW’s recent Fastlane PPV on the 5th of March.

The heart of the matter

Ever since his return, Goldberg has featured in a pair of squash matches against big-name stars such as Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens nonetheless, which has, in turn, led to WWE Creative being questioned as to why top superstars like fellow-part-timer Lesnar and main-card staple Owens are being booked as jobbers for a past-his-prime part-timer like him.

Goldberg’s squash-match booking has resulted in some severe backlash from the hardcore fan-base as well as fellow performers however a select few so-called fans seem to be making things personal with the reigning Universal champ. Here’s Goldberg’s epic reply that served to shut down the troll:

Good one. Thx for your support RT @iruleall15: @Goldberg U are a piece of shit. Go back and retire. You are ... https://t.co/Q9okZ2z4NO — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 6, 2017

What’s next?

The King of the Spear was blindsided by Brock Lesnar at RAW’s most recent episode, a man that he’s 2-0 against in big-time PPV matchups. Goldberg is all set to defend his Universal championship at Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida against the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar.

Sportskeeda’s take

Granted that it’s normal for sports fans or fans of anything for that matter, to get a bit emotional and passionate, resulting in them mouthing off and trading unnecessary insults in the heat of the moment, in this case, the fan crossed the line.

The ‘fan’ that goes by the name Robert Winland got way too personal by wishing death upon a man whom he may not have even met in person.

The man who claims to be some kind of a sports journalist goes against the very ethics of Journalism by his display of unprofessionalism and underlying personal vendetta against Goldberg. That being said, not one to shy away from confrontation, the champ shut the troll down by re-tweeting his hate-filled message for the entire WWE Universe to see.

Beware all trolls, think before thou propagate thy ‘Trollisms’ or else – ‘You’re Next!!!’