Goldberg responds to Roman Reigns taking a shot at his entrance

Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently responded to a fan who was curious about "The Big Dog" using a little crash mat during his entrance. Reigns' entrance consists of him punching the floor with a closed fist, and a Twitter user noticed that a crash mat is used for the bit.

Reigns stated that he uses it so that he doesn't break his hand on the steel grate. He added that he has to perform 48 weeks a year, and not taking precaution while doing the bit would be stupid. Reigns then took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, and said that not using a crash mat would be as stupid as headbutting a door before the match.

Goldberg noticed Reigns' tweet and has now responded to the same. He said that he'll stick to his old ways, and that his entrance bit seemed to have worked 99% of the time.

1 of those “C’mon man” ESPN moments. I’ll stick with my old school ways ....seems to of worked 99% of the time. We all have bad days. I tend to tap into an entirely different level of intensity. Doesn’t work for everyone. Kinda like the difference between #UGA & GeorgieTech. 🤣 https://t.co/MpixoWjgDU — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 18, 2020

Goldberg also acknowledged that one time when headbutting the door resulted in blood pouring out of his head while he was delivering a promo on Monday Night RAW.

The former Universal Champion seemed to be taking a jibe at Reigns with the tweet, by stating that his intensity is at an entirely different level, and that it doesn't work for everyone. It would be interesting to see what Reigns has to say in response to Goldberg's cheeky dig at him.