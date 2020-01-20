Dominick Mysterio reveals how Eddie Guerrero helped him shoot controversial custody angle

A much-awaited edition of WWE Untold is all set to premiere tonight on the WWE Network. Titled: Rey, Eddie & The Rumble", the special will focus on Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio's heated rivalry from 2005, the former's untimely death, and Mysterio dedicating his Royal Rumble 2006 victory to his late friend.

The official Twitter handle of WWE Network has now posted a sneak peek of the episode, and the clip shows Rey's son Dominick Mysterio talking about the controversial storyline involving himself, Eddie, and his father in 2005.

"I remember very vividly the scene where I was filming with Eddie in the park. We did maybe 5 or 6 takes, and after every take, he would ask me, "Are you ok?", and then he would hand me a twizzler. I believe I was in third grade at the time. Everyone would ask me, "So, who really is your dad? Is it Eddie? Is it Rey?" And I'd be like, "Well, it's Rey." That was always the question every time I got back. Still to this day, people are like, "So who really is your dad?"

'#WWEUntold: Rey, Eddie & The Rumble' premieres TONIGHT at 8pm ET on WWE Network. @reymysterio @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/JtX35HxrDy — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 19, 2020

The rivalry between Mysterio and Eddie kicked off soon after WrestleMania 21, with Dominick getting involved into the mix later.

Rey and Eddie competed in a Ladder match at SummerSlam 2005, with the papers for Dominick's custody hanging above the ring. Mysterio won the match, thus putting an end to the feud.