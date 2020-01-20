Chris Jericho reveals why he refused to join nWo in WCW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Chris Jericho and the nWo

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Chris Jericho recently sat down for a chat with reporter Jim Varsallone, and discussed a variety of topics.

Jericho opened up on being a part of a stable for the first time in his career, and added that he turned down the suggestion of joining The nWo back in 1998. He explained that the faction was already crowded, and they didn't need him at that point.

"It's also the first time I've ever been in a faction. There's a reason for that, I don't play well with others. I never really wanted that. I remember back in '98, one of the suggestions was for me to be in nWo and I was like absolutely not. There's 15 guys in the nWo. They don't need me and I don't need them. For the Inner Circle, it enhances my character, our storylines, and gave five very talented individuals a much bigger platform and got them over to a much bigger degree as well."

Also read: Carmella reacts to Corey Graves tweeting at Mandy Rose

The nWo, initially consisting of Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, later got way bigger than anyone had ever imagined. There were a grand total of 62 members in the stable throughout its existence.

Jericho is currently leading The Inner Circle in AEW, consisting of himself, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, and Santana & Ortiz.