Carmella reacts to Corey Graves tweeting at Mandy Rose
As reported earlier, Mandy Rose posted a heartfelt tweet following last night's WWE SmackDown Live, directed at Otis. The Heavy Machinery member had saved Rose by catching her mid-air as she was about to land on the floor during a match, contested between Alexa Bliss and Sonya Deville. Rose stated in her tweet that she is falling for Otis, and the tweet garnered a response from Corey Graves. The SmackDown Live commentator has been in awe of Mandy for a long while now and wasn't thrilled with her showing affection towards Otis.
Graves' tweet was met with a response from none other than Carmella. The duo's relationship isn't exactly a secret after Carmella made it public on an episode of Total Divas last year. The former SmackDown Live Women's Champion took a dig at Graves and stated that she feels bad for him. Carmella added that she wishes Mandy accepts him at this point. Check out the tweet below:
Graves hasn't replied to Carmella's tweet as of now. The couple has been in a relationship for a while now. Carmella recently rubbished rumors of being the reason why Corey Graves divorced his now ex-wife, making it clear that he was already going through the divorce proceedings when they started dating.