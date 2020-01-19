Brandi Rhodes reveals why she won't be on Jericho's cruise

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Brandi Rhodes and Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling's Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes recently took to Twitter and announced that she won't be attending AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's 'Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave' cruise.

In a now-deleted tweet, Rhodes stated that she hopes this news doesn't disappoint anyone, as she was going to leave the cruise early to deliver a keynote at the NATPE Miami Marketplace & Conference. She added that the reason she won't be able to make it is that her passport got stolen. A fan responded to the tweet and said that Rhodes could get in by showing a valid photo ID, garnering a reply from The Nightmare Collective leader, as can be seen below:

I wasn’t scheduled to be on the cruise the entire time, I have to get back to the states to deliver an important keynote, which means an international flight. Not possible. — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 19, 2020

Also read: WWE 205 Live star Jack Gallagher reveals new look

A short while ago, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had also backed out from Jericho's cruise, stating that he had been cast in a movie and the schedules were conflicting with each other. Jericho's second cruise was announced way back in December 2018, after the success of the first one. It's scheduled for January 20-24 and is set to sail from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. The cruise features a long list of in-ring legends and current stars, including Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, and Booker T.