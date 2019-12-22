×
AEW News: WWE Hall of Famer reveals why he canceled appearance on Chris Jericho's cruise 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019 IST

Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was scheduled to appear at AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's upcoming cruise event. Nash has now posted a tweet stating that he won't be able to make it, as he's been cast in a movie and the schedule is in conflict with Jericho's cruise. Check out Nash's comments below:

Jericho's cruise is scheduled for January 20-24 and is dubbed as "Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux". After the huge success of his first cruise, Jericho had announced in December 2018 that a second one was in the works. Jericho has had an incredible 2019 in regards to Pro-wrestling, and is currently the top star in All Elite Wrestling. He defeated Kenny Omega at AEW Double Or Nothing to bag a chance to compete for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, and won the belt at AEW All Out by putting down Adam Page.

Nash, on the other hand, was recently announced for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame, and will be going in for the second time, as a part of the nWo. Nash was inducted as a singles star back in 2015.

