WWE 205 Live star Jack Gallagher reveals new look

WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher recently posted a photo on his official Twitter handle, showing off a shorter haircut.

Gallagher wrote: "New Year. New Me. Enjoy." Check out Gallagher's new look in the picture below:

Gallagher has been absent from WWE TV lately. His absence was part of a storyline that saw him attacking 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, following which he was suspended. A short while ago, Maverick stated publicly that Gallagher is free to return to active competition, whenever he is ready to act like a 'gentleman' again. Gallagher posted a response to the same and said that he'll take his time.

Gallagher later shared a list of demands he had before making a return to 205 Live. The list had a bunch of interesting points, with Gallagher wanting Maverick to dress like a real general manager, plus demanding that WrestleMania should be held in England.

Gallagher also demanded that he should be officially recognized as a former #UpUpDownDown Champion. The 205 Live star had defeated Mikaze in a bout of UFC 3 back in May 2019 to win the UpUpDownDown title belt, and lost it later to Kofi Kingston in a Mortal Combat 3 matchup.