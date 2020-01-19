×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WWE 205 Live star Jack Gallagher reveals new look

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 19, 2020
Jan 19, 2020 IST

Jack Gallagher with the WWE Cruiserweight title belt
Jack Gallagher with the WWE Cruiserweight title belt

WWE 205 Live Superstar Jack Gallagher recently posted a photo on his official Twitter handle, showing off a shorter haircut.

Gallagher wrote: "New Year. New Me. Enjoy." Check out Gallagher's new look in the picture below:

Also read: Bray Wyatt has an important advice for WWE fans

Gallagher has been absent from WWE TV lately. His absence was part of a storyline that saw him attacking 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, following which he was suspended. A short while ago, Maverick stated publicly that Gallagher is free to return to active competition, whenever he is ready to act like a 'gentleman' again. Gallagher posted a response to the same and said that he'll take his time.

Gallagher later shared a list of demands he had before making a return to 205 Live. The list had a bunch of interesting points, with Gallagher wanting Maverick to dress like a real general manager, plus demanding that WrestleMania should be held in England.

Gallagher also demanded that he should be officially recognized as a former #UpUpDownDown Champion. The 205 Live star had defeated Mikaze in a bout of UFC 3 back in May 2019 to win the UpUpDownDown title belt, and lost it later to Kofi Kingston in a Mortal Combat 3 matchup.


WWE 205 Live Jack Gallagher Drake Maverick
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us