Mandy Rose says she's falling for Otis; Corey Graves reacts

WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Otis are currently involved in a romantic angle on SmackDown Live. On tonight's edition of the blue show, Sonya Deville went toe to toe with Alexa Bliss.

During the closing moments of the match, Nikki Cross knocked Mandy Rose off the top rope, but Otis managed to catch her in his arms before she hit the floor. Soon after, Mandy posted a tweet featuring the exact moment Otis caught her, and added a heartwarming caption hinting that she is falling for Otis.

The tweet garnered a response from SmackDown Live announcer Corey Graves, who seemed unhappy at what had happened. Check out the tweets below:

😢 — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 18, 2020

☺️ I LIKE YOU 😊



A LOT ✊🏻



My Beautiful 🙌🏻 Peach 🍑 @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/dpXO5kwT4W — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) January 18, 2020

Otis has expressed his love for Mandy Rose on several occasions in the past. The two crossed paths during an 18-person Mixed Tag Team match on SmackDown Live, on the road to WrestleMania 35.

Around nine months later, Rose seems to be growing fond of Otis with each passing day. The current storyline involving the two is progressing at a steady rate and it would be interesting to see how it plays out in the end.

Judging from the live fan reactions and response on social media, fans are loving every bit of it.