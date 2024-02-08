The Myth, Goldberg, is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. An icon in sports entertainment, the former two-time WWE Universal Champion had his last match years ago when he faced The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. It was a rather disappointing clash, that in reality, he did not want to do.

However, he was compelled by the promise of a retirement match after the bout at the Saudi event. He followed through with his end, but never got the prize he was offered. Well, that could all change at WrestleMania 40, as WWE could pull off a surprise and have him retire against a 36-year-old superstar.

The performer in question just so happens to be the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The Ring General is one of the best WWE has to offer and is just one push away from becoming a world championship contender. With that in mind, Goldberg could be the one to give him that push and help propel his jump to superstardom.

But, why Goldberg? Why not someone else? Well, the original idea according to several reports and theories, was to have Gunther take on The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows. However, due to the circumstances that now surround him, Lesnar is out, and Gunther doesn't have an opponent. So, why not kill two birds with one stone? Give the Hall of Famer the retirement match he so greatly desires, while also having Gunther take down the very legend Lesnar once feared.

Expand Tweet

Granted, such a decision on WWE's part, especially with Triple H now in control would be rather random. But, on paper, it makes a whole lot of sense. The company is looking for a big superstar to take on Gunther at WrestleMania. So, why not have it be one of the most dominant superstars in pro wrestling history?

Pro wrestling legend Bret Hart took a massive shot at Goldberg

Goldberg may be an icon in pro wrestling, but not everyone is a fan of him. Known for his brash and aggressive style in the ring, whenever someone took a hit from the Hall of Famer, it looked like it hurt, and more often than not, it did. This is something that several people had an issue with, including pro wrestling legend, Bret Hart.

The Hitman took aim at his fellow legend in an interview with Fox Sports Australia. He pointed out, how wrestling isn't supposed to hurt, and that pro wrestlers shouldn't be returning home with actual lumps, black eyes, and knocked-out teeth. In fact, he described wrestling that inflicts such damage as "Bill Goldberg wrestling".

Expand Tweet

Quite the harsh criticism from Hart, but he has every right to be critical. After all, he did get quite a few bruises and cuts himself when he wrestled with Bill.

Are you a fan of "Bill Goldberg wrestling"? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE