Goldberg to return with Brock Lesnar ahead of retirement match? Exploring the chances

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are two of WWE's most dominant superstars of all time. Although some may still want to see both legends battle inside the squared circle for one last time before they officially retire, their current respective status in the company might prevent this.

Ad

Fans have not seen Da Man and The Beast Incarnate inside a WWE ring for a while now. They last saw the WCW icon in action at the 2022 Elimination Chamber. Goldberg has since announced that he will return for a retirement match this year, possibly during the summer. Many believe that The Beast may be the one to retire the Hall of Famer in light of Da Man's recent comments. The Oklahoma native recently reminisced about his interaction with Brock during the January 23, 2017, edition of RAW on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

However, it looks like controversies surrounding Lesnar's current status in the company may prevent him from retiring Goldberg. Brock has not appeared on WWE television since the 2023 SummerSlam. Last year, his name was seemingly mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Earlier this year, the former UFC star was named in the amended lawsuit.

According to recent reports, the chances of The Beast's return are low. Hence, it's unlikely that he will share the ring with Da Man in the latter's retirement match.

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Although Goldberg's last match in WWE was in 2022, his last appearance in the company came last year. At the 2024 Bad Blood, the legendary performer appeared in the audience with his family and nearly came to blows with Gunther after The Ring General took several personal shots at him.

What did Goldberg say about Brock Lesnar's real-life character?

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are no strangers to each other. They squared off for the first time at WrestleMania 20 in 2004. 12 years later, they battled at Survivor Series, where Da Man squashed The Beast in less than two minutes. The legendary stars also locked horns for the Universal Title match at WrestleMania 33. Although they are on-screen rivals, they seemingly share a positive relationship off-screen.

Ad

In a 2018 interview with Sports Illustrated, the Hall of Famer shared that The Beast ''is a caring person'' and that Lesnar treats his sons the way he does.

“I know it’s hard to believe this, but Brock is a caring person underneath all that big giant monster’s body. The relationship he has with his sons parallels my relationship with my son, and I think Brock may have understood what I was going through. Maybe he put himself in my position, saw a little bit of himself later in life in me, and saw how much this meant to me. For that, I can never repay Brock!” he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who Goldberg will face once he returns to the Stamford-based promotion for his retirement match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback