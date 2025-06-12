Goldberg to return and win his 4th WWE World Championship at Night of Champions? Exploring heartbreaking betrayal

Bill Goldberg is expected to have a retirement match this year, and his opponent will likely be Gunther. With The Ring General winning the World Heavyweight Championship last Monday on RAW, will the Hall of Famer return and win his fourth WWE World Title at Night of Champions? Da Man is a one-time World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time Universal Champion.

The seeds of a possible Gunther vs. Goldberg match were planted at Bad Blood last October, when the Austrian superstar mocked the legend in front of his family. Security successfully maintained peace, and it helped that Sami Zayn came to the rescue.

According to BodySlam.net's Viper, Goldberg is set to appear on RAW next week to confront the new World Heavyweight Champion. Their match could happen at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, though it's hard to see the WCW veteran turning down one final payday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

If that indeed happens, it would be shocking to see Gunther lose the title so quickly and against a 58-year-old legend, who probably needs to go out on his shield.

However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently claimed that Gunther could turn babyface sooner rather than later. If that's the case, one potential angle that might happen is Ludwig Kaiser turning on The Ring General and costing him his World Heavyweight Championship.

Kaiser, who has been barely seen on television in recent months, needs a jolt in character, and betraying his longtime friend is one big story. It would help elevate the German star into the top tier, especially with the man formerly known as WALTER among the best in-ring performers in the business.

The newly crowned champion told RAW Recap after his win on Monday that no one backstage congratulated him, seemingly implying that he's not on good terms with Kaiser already. That said, this is speculative at this point.

Goldberg teases WWE return

After reports of him making his WWE return next week on RAW went viral, Goldberg added fuel to the fire by sharing a curious post on social media.

In a post on X, the WWE Hall of Famer shared a custom titantron that features his entrance theme as well as a montage of Spears and Jackhammers.

He also wrote:

"WHO’S NEXT!!"

Next week's episode of RAW will take place at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

