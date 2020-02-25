Goldberg reveals a few reasons why his match against The Undertaker was so bad

Goldberg and The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in 2019

In 2019, WWE fans witnessed a match between two icons as The Undertaker faced Goldberg at WWE's Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia. But the match did not live up to expectations, and was a botch-fest which made fans unhappy and even worried for the two veteran wrestlers.

In a recent appearance on the Total Slam podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed what exactly went wrong in his disaster of a match against The Undertaker.

"My match with Taker was the perfect storm with no good. At the end of the day, I was not in the ring for two years. It was 150 degrees. Undertaker and I never worked together before. My character is based on realism. My character is based on intensity and sometimes I forget I'm a little bit older than I used to be and my body is not [the same].

"It was a spot over the years that I knocked myself out at times. Why? Because I refuse to do in there something that doesn't looks real. If I'm going to do something, I'm going to do it 100 percent. If I knocked myself out, so be it, I knocked myself out." (H/T WrestlingInc)

He accepted that it was his fault that he went in too hard in that match, but he only did so to put on a good show, and make his family proud. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he felt bad for two weeks after the show.

Goldberg returned to WWE to have another match, this time against Dolph Ziggler, and he made quick work of Ziggler, at last year's SummerSlam. He will once again set foot in the ring, when he faces off against the Universal Champion Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown later this week.