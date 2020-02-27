Goldberg reveals which RAW employee he's "honored to have"

Goldberg has had a few matches in WWE over the last two years

Goldberg returned to WWE earlier this month following his appearance at last year's SummerSlam, where he faced and defeated Dolph Ziggler.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of Super ShowDown, Goldberg revealed one backstage personnel that he's honored to work with. The former Universal Champion said that he is pleased to work with RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman.

"Paul Heyman is one of the few people on the planet that can set up a scenario for myself to fulfill and entertain everyone. In the beginning, I didn't need a Paul Heyman. I was the Mike Tyson of wrestling, I just needed people in front of me. I took wrestling back to the dark ages, like throwing Romans to the lions. I'm honored to have someone like Paul work with me creatively."

Heyman became RAW's Executive Director last year, and he has brought about a lot of change, giving several opportunities to the likes of Cedric Alexander, Buddy Murphy, and Ricochet, to name a few.

Several Superstars have spoken about the knowledge of the pro wrestling industry that Heyman possesses, and how he has helped them. And it's no surprise that even a veteran like Goldberg has benefitted from Heyman's expertise.