Goldberg's next opponent revealed

Goldberg is looking for gold

It's been six months since we saw Goldberg absolutely demolish Dolph Ziggler. Several spears left the Show Off broken in half and, essentially, delusional.

Since then, we've not heard a word from Da Man. However, as we move closer to Super ShowDown, it was rumored that we'd see him back in the ring soon. Following the Royal Rumble, there were nearly a dozen possible opponents for him to face.

Tonight, Goldberg announced Who's Next, and it was an announcement for the ages!

Goldberg sets his eyes on the Universal Champion

Michael Cole spoke to Goldberg via satellite on Friday Night SmackDown. The WWE Hall of Famer said that watching the Royal Rumble with his son last month really helped light a fire.

Though he'd love to get back in the ring with Brock Lesnar, the Beast Incarnate is a little busy with his ongoing rivalries with Drew McIntyre and Ricochet. Due to that, Goldberg has set his sights on the Universal Championship. Before he could make the announcement though, he was interrupted by the 'Firefly House News.'

Bray Wyatt, in a tie and all, addressed Goldberg as if the former was a news anchor speaking to a colleague. Goldberg didn't have any of it, cutting the segment short. Wyatt stated that 'The Fiend' would accept a challenge from the former Universal Champion.

With that, Goldberg exclaimed "You're Next" before removing his mic and walking off. This is going to be, without a doubt, the greatest threat that The Fiend has faced so far. Will he be able to overcome the sheer brute force of Goldberg?

WWE has now confirmed that this Universal Championship clash will happen at Super ShowDown, and this is going to be an explosive hoss fight!