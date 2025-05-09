Goldberg's return to result in former World Champion getting shockingly buried? Exploring the chances

Goldberg is among the biggest superstars in pro wrestling history. In World Championship Wrestling, he rapidly rose through the ranks and became a huge breakout star. In WWE, the unstoppable force became a multi-time world champion.

Ad

The powerful star is rumored to be returning to WWE soon. If Goldberg shows up as reported, it means he will likely have a big-time match with a top star. Unfortunately, this may also lead to the top star getting buried. The name in question is Gunther.

The Ring General has been one of the most heavily pushed and dominant stars in company history. He holds two record-breaking title reigns and is also a former World Heavyweight Champion. However, that success is why a high-profile loss to Da Man could be damaging for him.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

There is little doubt that Gunther would lose the bout, and Goldberg is also unlikely to lose in his retirement match. In theory, a loss shouldn't hurt a wrestler. Gunther has lost to Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso - it could be argued he was fine after each one.

Still, there is a difference between a standard loss and a loss to the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. The man who once had a legendary winning streak almost always beats opponents in minutes, if not seconds. An unstoppable heel like Gunther losing in lightning-fast fashion could be tough for him to recover from.

Ad

Goldberg's push derailed several stars during his last WWE run

Some may think that a loss to Goldberg wouldn't really damage Gunther much, but history says otherwise. The WWE Hall of Famer's push has derailed the momentum of several stars in the past.

For example, he battled Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017. Although The Prizefighter was technically distracted by Chris Jericho, he lost to Goldberg in just a few seconds. To this day, KO has yet to win a world title again.

Ad

The Fiend is another star who was built up as an almost unbeatable heel. Unlike Gunther, Bray was promoted as supernatural, meaning defeating him was even more unlikely.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of course, Da Man quickly defeated The Fiend to win the Universal Championship. Bray Wyatt never truly recovered from that point, even if he held a World Title again later on.

Gunther's quick loss to the WWE Hall of Famer, even in his retirement match, could be just as damaging. It isn't unrealistic to say that a loss to Da Man in a matter of seconds could truly bury The Ring General.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More