Goldberg's son was once attacked in the ring by former WWE Champion

Goldberg is a no-nonsense human when it comes to caring for his family. In 2021, he challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The match didn't go on for long as the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a knee injury (due to MVP's interference) and the bout had to be called off. However, that didn't stop Bobby Lashley from continuing his assault.

He kept attacking Goldberg with a steel chair. Seeing his dad helpless, his son Gage came to help him. Unfortunately, he also faced the wrath of The All Mighty.

The former WCW World Champion was out for months after that incident at SummerSlam. Months later, the Hall of Famer returned and faced Lashley in a no holds barred match at Crown Jewel. The Icon won that match and ended this feud once and for all.

Goldberg still awaits his farewell WWE match

The former Universal Champion is reaching the end of his career. His last match was against Roman Reigns in 2022, building up to WrestleMania 38. Following that, his contract expired, and we haven't seen the former WCW Champion in the squared circle again.

In an interview with 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg spoke about this topic. He mentioned he had a verbal deal with Vince McMahon. However, nothing has been done about it yet.

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match I would have a proper retirement match, and that hasn't come to fruition through them... Nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out under Roman Reigns three weeks after I've had COVID and agreed to a match," he said.

Since then, there have been a lot of changes in the company. The organization is now run by Triple H and not Vince McMahon from a creative standpoint. There have also been rumors of real-life heat between Triple H and Goldberg since the early 2000s.

In many interviews, the former WCW Champion stated that he never liked The Game. This has been cited by fans as one of the main reasons Goldberg never returned to the WWE for his one last match.

