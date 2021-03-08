Goldberg says top WWE star is like a "younger version" of himself

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has stated that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is like a younger version of himself.

In his Goldberg at 54 documentary, which was filmed before his match with McIntyre at the 2021 Royal Rumble, Goldberg spoke about how he felt physically ahead of the big match. He then spoke about McIntyre and how he sees some similarity with him.

"The problem I have is the time constraint. I think physically, even though I'm at an accelerated age, I think I'm still there. I'm not called upon to be some shmuch who's easily run over, you know. Especially in a situation like this, preparing for Drew (McIntyre), who's as in shape as anybody is going to be, as a champion should be. You know, it's like fighting a younger version of myself, in a little way."

After his match with Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble, Goldberg said that it felt great to be in the ring with The Scottish Warrior, and that it was one of the few times that he felt good being in the ring with someone else. He said that there are few people in the business that are more deserving of the title than McIntyre.

Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021

Goldberg returned to WWE nine months after his last match, and immediately challenged then WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre accepted the challenge laid down by the WWE legend, and the two faced each other at Royal Rumble.

The brutal match between the two big men saw them trade spears, with Goldberg even landing a Jackhammer on McIntyre. But the Scotsman kicked out and landed a Claymore Kick to get the win in under three minutes.

