WWE Hall of Famer on Goldberg still wrestling at his age

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has come out in defense of Goldberg in response to those who say that the former Universal Champion is past his prime.

Both men have carved out legendary careers in promotions like WCW and WWE, winning multiple world championships.

However, since his return to WWE in 2016, it could be argued that the once proud holder of WCW's amazing winning streak has looked like a physical shell of his former self. Granted, Goldberg's decrease in ability in the ring is expected due to age, but many are of the viewpoint that the Hall of Famer simply cannot perform to the high standards of WWE anymore.

Ric Flair had a different perspective on the matter, speaking on his podcast Woooo Nation Uncensored, The Nature Boy stated how WWE should still book the former Universal Champion on their shows. The legend argued that the powerhouse is still clearly able to draw money for WWE.

”It’s kind of like I say, the guys that made a name for themselves that mean something 10 years after they have been removed and can come back and mean something," said Flair. "Those are guys that are special.... He drew money. Five star matches mean nothing if you are not drawing money. We have seen a lot of star matches that don’t draw money.” (H/T Ringside News)

Regardless of fans' opinions on the former WCW champion, the physical commitment that Goldberg brings to the ring every single time cannot be denied.

Goldberg recently faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

In his most recent match, Goldberg clashed with WWE's biggest star today, Roman Reigns.

The two superstars met this past Saturday at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, where they opened the show in a battle for the WWE Universal title.

At the premium live event, Da Man put on a memorable showing in a losing effort against WWE's Tribal Chief.

