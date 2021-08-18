"Well, we can all dream" - Goldberg trades shots with former WWE Champion

Goldberg and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took some harsh verbal jabs at each other in a recent confrontation.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Goldberg and Mahal appeared as special guests. While the two were being interviewed together, Mahal was asked who he would like to face if he challenges for the WWE Championship in the future. He had the following to say:

"I would actually like to face Goldberg," said Mahal. "Bill, I grew up looking up to you. Why do you think I've got these massive traps? It's because I was watching you when I was a kid, started lifting the milk jugs, started doing shrugs. It would be an honor to share the ring with you, and it would be an even bigger honor to even defeat you for the WWE Championship, the second WWE Championship that the Modern Day Maharaja would hold."

Goldberg had a simple response, and he shut Mahal down.

"Well, we can all dream, can't we?" said Goldberg.

Goldberg then stated it was an honor to hear Mahal's kind words. The Modern Day Maharaja later suggested WrestleMania to be a suitable occasion for the two men to face off. Goldberg further made the suggestion of the two facing off in India.

Goldberg went on to state that he will add Mahal "to the list" before the conversation was directed elsewhere.

Jinder Mahal and Goldberg could face each other soon for the WWE Championship

Speaking on The Bump, Mahal made his intentions of coming after the WWE Championship clear. That being said, he currently has another obstacle in his path in the form of former champion Drew McIntyre.

Mahal and McIntyre are set to face each other at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday. If the Modern Day Maharaja is able to conquer the Scottish Warrior, he could possibly be in line for a shot at the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley currently holds the title, but that could change as soon as this weekend. Lashley will be defending the title against Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam. The former WCW star could be on his way to winning his first WWE Championship. If that happens, Goldberg vs. Mahal could soon become a reality.

Do you think we will see Jinder Mahal vs. Goldberg anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use the quote from this article.

For a discussion about this week's episode of WWE RAW, which included Goldberg confronting Lashley, check out the video below.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Colin Tessier