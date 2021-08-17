"That's always been a dream" - Goldberg wants to face John Cena in WWE

Former Universal Champion Goldberg has revealed that he would like to face John Cena in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer and the 16-time world champion are two of the biggest names to have ever come out of the wrestling business, but they've never wrestled together inside the ring.

While speaking to DAZN, Goldberg named Cena as one of the WWE Superstars he would like to have a match with after SummerSlam.

[John] Cena, that's always been a dream [match]," said Goldberg. "Never been in the ring with him. We're two completely different characters. Hey, you never know. You never know."

Goldberg also wants a match against Big E in WWE

Other than John Cena, Goldberg listed Riddle, Roman Reigns and Mr. Money in the Bank, Big E, as the people he would like to face after WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Goldberg heaped praise on Big E by saying that he's proud of the former Intercontinental Champion, and he stated that he's happy for the fan-favorite star.

"Big E has to be on that list," Goldberg added. "I've watched him for years develop, and I'm very proud of him. I do remember when he was in my autograph line 150 years ago, as a little kid having aspirations of doing things that he's doing now. The road that he's taken and the hard work that he's put towards it, he's reaping the benefits, and I'm extremely proud of him. I'm very happy for him. There are still people that I need to smash up."

At SummerSlam this Saturday night, Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Meanwhile, John Cena will take on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in the main event of the show for the Universal Title.

Would you want to see Goldberg face John Cena? Is Big E vs. Goldberg a dream match of yours? Sound off in the comments below.

