Google AI predicts who will defeat Roman Reigns finally and win the championship; it’s not Jey Uso or Cody Rhodes!

Roman Reigns was recently betrayed by The Usos, and the Bloodline ended up in a “Civil War” at Money in the Bank. With The Usos defeating The Tribal Chief and a rumored Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns match in the works for SummerSlam, fans have speculated that it might be Jey who finally wins the title. Others have suggested that it’s going to be Cody Rhodes, who finally gets to finish his story. We asked Google AI who would finally defeat Reigns and win the title, and it had a surprising answer – Drew McIntyre.

At Money in the Bank after a hard-fought match, Jimmy and Jey were able to put away Reigns and Solo Sikoa, pinning the champion. In fact, Jey Uso became the first person to pin him in 1294 days. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, after losing at WrestleMania 39, has found himself busy with Brock Lesnar on RAW.

Meanwhile, after a long absence since WrestleMania 39, Drew McIntyre just returned at Money in the Bank. The star has immediately focused on Gunther and the Intercontinental title, but it seems Google AI felt that he will have a different opponent soon.

In answer to our question of who would beat Reigns and win the title, it suggested McIntyre’s name.

Google AI chose Drew McIntyre

It would not be McIntyre’s first reign as champion as he had a strong reign during the pandemic era as well. Finally winning the world title again would be a huge occasion for him though, as he was robbed of the chance to hold it in front of an actual crowd. During his reign, the arenas had to be empty or fans were watching digitally as part of the ThunderDome.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have past history as well

While McIntyre and Reigns have been at odds previously as well, their most recent encounter was at Clash at the Castle. There he battled Reigns in front of a rabid crowd, all hoping for his win, but ultimately, he was unsuccessful.

I don't think anything in London at Money in the Bank will come close to the atmosphere of this Roman vs Drew match!



That decision was a very unpopular one, and now that McIntyre is back, WWE has the perfect chance to run it back and fix its previous mistake.

Do you think Drew McIntyre should be the one to defeat Roman Reigns? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

