Google AI wrote a poem for Roman Reigns after The Usos betrayed him; claims he already lost his title

Roman Reigns found himself betrayed on SmackDown the week before last by The Usos, and nothing has been the same since then. With The Bloodline breaking right down the middle, there's no clear direction for the future. Google AI wrote a poem for Reigns after the massive betrayal he went through.

At the Money in the Bank event, Reigns will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos in the Bloodline Civil War. Whatever happens, it's unlikely the stars will be standing together at the end, with cracks setting in within the family.

Google AI wrote a poem for Roman Reigns, and it's quite something to behold. It should be noted that the system didn't appear to know any rhyming scales. The poem is an experience in itself. In the first half, it names the poem, calling it The Betrayed.

It then spoke about how Reigns was all alone now - not really considering that Solo Sikoa has stood with him. On top of that, it claimed that he had lost everything, including his title - which he very much has not.

First half of The Betrayed poem

In the second half, though, it spoke about a story of redemption, with Reigns gaining back what he had once lost - his throne. It also promised it would show everyone that he was the real Tribal Chief.

The second half of the poem "The Betrayed"

Roman Reigns is not defending his title at Money in the Bank

Much like Night of Champions, Roman Reigns is not defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Money in the Bank.

On that occasion, Reigns had faced Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship instead. However, after Jimmy Uso's betrayal, the star failed to bring back the tag team titles to The Bloodline.

Now, it's not clear what's next for him or who he will defend his title against next, but he needs to be ready with the Money in the Bank winner able to cash in the briefcase on him at any time.

Who do you think will win the Money in the Bank briefcase? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

