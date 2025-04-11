Grading every WWE debut under Triple H so far in 2025

Rey Fenix is the latest big name to make his WWE debut. The former AEW star defeated NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer on SmackDown during his first match.

Aleister Black and Miro are reportedly back in WWE after lackluster runs under Tony Khan. AEW released them in February, along with Ricky Starks.

Triple H has added some good talent and some game-changers thus far in 2025. Here are the grades for each new star to debut for WWE so far this year. El Grande Americano is most certainly Chad Gable, so he won't be included.

(Note: This piece involves stars from other promotions and not debuts from WWE PC performers.)

#5. Fenix is the latest star to debut for WWE

After his release from AEW, the wrestling world knew Rey Fenix would end up in WWE. His brother Penta set the world on fire after his debut and will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Fenix's contract expired in February, and he had some injury time tacked onto it. Vignettes started airing the same week, and the former Lucha Underground Champion debuted on last week's SmackDown.

Pitting him against Nathan Frazer was smart since both are fast-paced stars who blend strikes with high-flying offense. His debut was handled brilliantly, and he was presented as a big star. Perhaps Triple H will book him better than Tony Khan.

Grade for Rey Fenix: A-.

#4. Yoshiki Inamura has primarily been a tag team wrestler in NXT

Fans who don't watch NXT probably don't know who Inamura is. After Josh Briggs went on an excursion to Japan's Pro Wrestling Noah promotion, he returned with Inamura by his side.

The two have teamed up over the last few months with wins and losses. The Japanese star fought in his first singles match on the latest episode of NXT but lost to Wes Lee.

He's still warming up to the US crowd, but the WWE PC fans are already behind the performer. Had he been built up better instead of looking good one week but then losing, his debut would have been more impactful.

Grade for Inamura: C+.

#3. Jordynne Grace is a future World Champion

After several great appearances in NXT and the Royal Rumble due to the exchange program with TNA, it was only a matter of time before Grace officially joined Triple H's regime.

The Juggernaut competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble as an official WWE star. However, her tenure kept her in NXT, maintaining it as one of the best women's divisions in wrestling.

She is a few months into her WWE career but has been booked like the powerhouse she is. Grace is also challenging for the NXT Women's Championship at the biggest show of the year. Things will only heat up even more for the former Knockouts Champion.

Grade for Jordynne Grace: B+.

#2. Ricky Saints brought his revolution to NXT

Like Fenix, Ricky Saints was released in mid-February. The main difference was that Saints appeared in NXT within days of his AEW release.

It was a truly unexpected moment but a welcome surprise in an era that doesn't always pull them off well. The men's division desperately needed top faces since Trick Williams was slowly turning heel.

The timing was great, and he broke Ethan Page's record for the time between debuting and winning a title. After beating veteran Shawn Spears, Saints is the new North American Champion.

Grade for Ricky Saints: B+.

#1. Penta could win gold at WrestleMania 41

Few have had a bigger impact than Penta in terms of ranking the debuts in 2025. The former AEW star has easily transitioned to WWE, its fan base, and its style.

His matches with Chad Gable, Dominik Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne showcased his ability to wrestle a high-risk yet technical and strike-based style of offense.

Few stars have had the success he's had, and anyone coming after him will have a hard time following his act.

Grade for Penta: A.

