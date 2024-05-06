After much anticipation around the 2024 WWE Draft, the rosters of RAW and SmackDown will lock in from Monday, May 6. It comes off the heels of a successful Backlash event in France where all three singles champions retained their titles.

The duo of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill predictably won the Women's Tag Team Titles from The Kabuki Warriors. Now that Asuka and Kairi Sane are no longer champions, they may be used differently on the red brand to terrorize new faces.

The hype around this year's Draft was among the highest it's been due to being in The New Era. Did the selections and roster movement live up to that hype? Here are the grades for the divisions on RAW following the 2024 WWE Draft.

#3. The tag team division needs a change in dynamics

Will one of the newer teams dethrone R-Truth and The Miz?

RAW's tag teams: The Awesome Truth (c), The New Day, The Judgment Day, Authors of Pain, Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, New Catch Republic, LWO

Once the Draft concluded, the red brand had selected four former or current championship duos. The New Day, The Authors of Pain, Alpha Academy, and The Awesome Truth have won gold. The Judgment Day has as well but Damian Priest isn't competing in the tag team division.

The Final Testament, LWO, and New Catch Republic all moved over from SmackDown. One problem, however, is that of the eight tag teams on the red brand, six are face teams.

With The Awesome Truth acting as a face duo, this should lead to a few teams turning heel. The Creeds could replace Alpha Academy or both teams could turn heel. The Draft changed up potential feuds but needs tweaking of team dynamics.

Grade for RAW's Tag Team Division : B-

#2. The RAW's women's division without Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan will be the first challenger for new Women's World Champion Becky Lynch.

RAW's Women's roster : Becky Lynch (c), Liv Morgan, Natalya, Damage CTRL, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Kiana James, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Maxxine Dupri, Scarlett

19 women comprise the new-look RAW roster, including five former Women's Champions. The top four women in the red brand are Lynch, Morgan, IYO SKY, and Asuka. Kairi Sane and The Empress of Tomorrow could get back into singles competition after losing their tag team titles.

The Man has battled Asuka several times, but the way things played out should keep The Man busy until other bigger names return. It's still baffling that Baszler hasn't won a singles title on the main roster yet Nikki Cross, Carmella, and Liv Morgan have.

The exciting additions are NXT's Lyra Valkyria, Kiana James, and the duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Fans haven't truly seen the potential of all four on the main roster, so they are the true wildcards. The rest of the roster provides good depth but few credible challengers for Lynch.

Grade for RAW's Women's Division : B-

#1. A diverse division on Monday nights

RAW's Men's division: Damian Priest (c), Sami Zayn (c), Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Gunther, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Ricochet, Ilja Dragunov, Bronson Reed, Ivar, Ludwig Kaiser, Dijak, Odyssey Jones, The LWO, The Judgment Day, The Final Testament

Monday nights now boast eight stars who are former World Champions. It's been a while for Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Punk but they can be challengers whenever needed.

In addition to a solid top of the division, the mid-card is full of meat monsters and future World Champs. Gunther is biding his time to hold a major title and Bron Breakker has been booked as an unstoppable force.

Dijak and Ilja Dragunov came from NXT and should be players sooner rather than later. Adding The Final Testament may seem like a small move, but the group does a good job of terrorizing faces.

They could oppose Breakker, Zayn, the LWO, Dragunov, Punk, or Rollins. After the Draft, this is the most complete division in WWE.

Grade for RAW's Men's division : A-