Grading the SmackDown roster following WrestleMania 38

Like RAW, SmackDown looks a little different after WrestleMania 38. Roman Reigns and the Usos are still heavily featured. Ronda Rousey, however, is the new SmackDown Women's Champion after forcing Charlotte Flair to quit at WrestleMania Backlash.

The blue brand lacks depth for a few reasons, leading to a lot of the same stars —Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn, Natalya — being featured. Big E and Rick Boogs are injured. Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on RAW, leaving a void in the women's division. Lacey Evans moved from Fridays to Mondays.

When it comes to roster and depth, RAW is clearly in better shape than SmackDown. Things, however, are slowly getting better. Several new stars have debuted over the last few months. Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Raquel Rodriguez, and Butch have all joined the blue brand.

Are those additions enough to make a difference? Here are grades for the SmackDown roster following WrestleMania 38.

#3 SmackDown's Tag Team Division has four core teams

Notable teams: The Usos (Champions), The New Day, Los Lotharios, The Viking Raiders

The Usos are closing in on a year as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Their run has been so long to solidify the Bloodline as one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. They unified the titles last week with an assist from Roman Reigns. Unifying the straps is a good idea as makeshift teams can be formed when needed.

The New Day has been embroiled in an ongoing feud with Sheamus and company. Both groups could vie for gold in the future. Los Lotharios and the Viking Raiders are the two other prominent duos on Friday nights.

With the Champs battling RK-Bro, Los Lotharios and the Viking Raiders have spent time on other shows. Ivar and Erik faced Diamond Mine in NXT. Angel and Humberto faced AJ Styles and Finn Balor on the latest RAW. Despite having four main teams, the blue brand is still in decent shape with its duos.

The grade for the tag team division after WrestleMania: B

#2 SmackDown Women's Division could use some help

The Baddest Woman on the Planet sits atop the women of the blue brand.

Notable names: Ronda Rousey (Champion), Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi, Xia Li, Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez

Additions/Debuts: Raquel Rodriguez (debut)

SmackDown needed a change atop its women's division and that happened with Rousey beating Flair. The same problem still exists, however, as there aren't many believable challengers for the Champ.

Sasha Banks is a former multi-time Champion in her own right, but she and Naomi were recently stripped of the Tag Team titles. WWE suspended the duo indefinitely on the latest episode of Smackdown.

Baszler was arguably one of the greatest NXT Women's Champs of all time, but her main roster tenure has primarily been in the tag team division. The Queen of Spades should have already won a singles title. With Rousey as the new Champ, it should be a no-brainer feud to book due to their real-life friendship.

Flair is taking time off from action for a few reasons. She's been heavily featured during her career, winning many titles. WWE's reason for her absence is that Rousey broke her arm at WrestleMania Backlash. In reality, she is getting married.

Her time off will hopefully allow women like Shotzi, Aliyah, Baszler, and Rodriguez to get weekly TV time. The roster is in better shape after WM, but still lacks multiple title challengers with credibility. If something major happens to Naomi and Banks, the division will desperately need reshuffling.

The grade for women's roster after WrestleMania 38: C+

#1 The Bloodline has dominated Friday nights for over a year

Notable stars: Roman Reigns (Champion), Drew McIntyre, Ricochet (IC Champion), Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew Gulak, Sami Zayn, Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Mansoor, Mace, Jinder Mahal, Shanky

Additions/debuts: Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Max Dupri (debuts)

This is on the the WWE divisions most in need of help. Reigns unified the titles in early April, but he hasn't defended the belts. Since he holds both Championships, his challengers can come from either brand.

That's a good thing since the only other real threat to Reigns on SmackDown is Drew McIntyre. The inevitable showdown is being saved for the summer. The mid-card is in decent shape. Ricochet is the Intercontinental Champion while Madcap Moss turned face. There are many heels for both men to face, including Sheamus, Gunther, Max Dupri's clients, Zayn, and Happy Corbin.

Zayn is one of the most valuable performers in all of WWE. He excels at everything he is given, from wrestling a celebrity at WrestleMania to facing former allies like Shinsuke Nakamura. He's a former IC Champ in his own right, but he can't always be booked as a cowardly heel.

The grade for the men's roster after WrestleMania 38: C+

