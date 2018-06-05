Grading the Top 10 NXT Call Ups

Not everyone is like The Ascension...

The promise land

NXT is almost a machine that churns out regularly talented wrestlers who are prepared for the bright lights of the WWE. They have been doing what promotions like Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling did before them, but this is a whole different animal. NXT teaches all of its roster members how to wrestle under WWE, by regularly putting them in front of sold-out audiences and shows that put them through the treatment of being performers at a scale they have never been before.

Even though WWE hasn't been organically creating talent in NXT, the wrestlers that have walked in and walked out are very different to how they were pre-NXT and post-NXT. This list will be evaluating 10 wrestlers that have been the biggest exports of the "developmental brand".

#10 The Wyatt Family

Follow the Buzzards.

The Wyatt Family is a group that can be considered one of the most interesting stables in modern WWE. They had an eerie feeling about themselves, as Bray Wyatt led Erick Rowan and Luke Harper (later Braun Strowman, but he doesn't figure in as part of The Wyatt Family here) towards redemption and salvation because of everything that they have been through. In NXT, The Wyatt Family was a dominant force which did win the NXT Tag Team Championships after defeating British Ambition (Adrian Neville and Oliver Grey).

After they were called up, The Wyatt Family became one of the hottest acts in WWE. They had decisively beaten the legend Kane and had feuds with the likes of CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and John Cena. They put on some classic matches against The Shield (Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns) and The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso). Even after their split, Wyatt became a WWE Champion, and is currently the Raw Tag Team Champion. Harper has been an Intercontinental Champion and is currently the SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Erick Rowan in their guise as the Bludgeon Brothers.

Grade: B