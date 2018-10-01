Grading This Week's Episode of NXT (9/26/18)

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 234 // 01 Oct 2018, 22:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tommaso Ciampa was in action.

Last week on NXT, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa faced Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery in the main event. The Mighty hoped to finish their rivalry with the Street Profits. NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane and Lars Sullivan were in action as well.

An NXT North American Title Triple Threat match between Ricochet, Adam Cole, & Pete Dunne was announced for the October 10, 2018 edition of NXT. An NXT Tag Team Title Match between the Undisputed Era and the War Raiders was announced for the October 17, 2018 edition of NXT. 3 matches were announced for this week's edition of NXT.

Lars Sullivan vs Victor Orchant

Lars Sullivan's scheduled match did not go as he planned.

Result: Lars Sullivan defeated Victor Orchant via disqualification after EC3 attacked him. EC3 then stood tall and sent him backstage.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was a regular Lars Sullivan squash match. He looked as dominant as usual. What was important here was the angle after the match. EC3 showed some much-needed fire as he took out Lars Sullivan.

EC3 finally looked like the valiant face that NXT has tried to portray him as. It is also nice that Lars Sullivan put up a fight and wasn't jut beaten up by EC3 after the match. It will be interesting to see a match between these two.

The Mighty vs Street Profits

NXT's tag team division was showcased in this matchup.

Result: The Mighty defeated The Street Profits via pinfall with a jackknife cover.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was a pretty good match. The heels used good psychology to make Montez Ford look like a sympathetic figure. Montez Ford excellently selled the damage to his knee.

The Mighty looked like an opportunistic team that took advantage of an opportunity to damage the knee of Montez Ford. The Mighty also won clean as they just took advantage of Montez Ford tweaking his knee to roll him up for the win.

It is not clear if this is the end of this feud but it is likely that we will see The Mighty challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT