Grading This Week's Episode of SmackDown Live (2/10/2018)

blake sexton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
187   //    04 Oct 2018, 23:00 IST

Image result for daniel bryan vs shelton benjamin
Daniel Bryan was in action this week on SmackDown Live

This week's episode of SmackDown Live included matches between Daniel Bryan & Shelton Benjamin, Asuka & Peyton Royce, Carmella & R-Truth, and Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega, and Tye Dillinger & Randy Orton.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#1 Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega vs R-Truth & Carmella

Image result for r-truth and carmella vs andrade cien almas and zelina vega
Carmella used her old finishing move

Result: R-Truth & Carmella defeated Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega when Carmella submitted Zelina Vega with the Code of Silence.

Grade: B-

Analysis: This was a fun match. It was nice to see R-Truth & Carmella get a win before the Mixed Match Challenge. They are a very entertaining duo and if you ask me, they deserve go to the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge at TLC.

It would be nice for WWE to figure out what to do with Andrade 'Cien' Almas. WWE do not have a large amount of faces so maybe he can feud with Daniel Bryan after he is (temporarily) done with The Miz.

At the very least, he did not get pinned. It was right for this to be what happened because Carmella needs some momentum after suddenly turning face without Andrade 'Cien' Almas looking bad.


#2 Randy Orton vs Tye Dillinger

Image result for tye dillinger vs randy orton
Tye Dillinger got a chance at revenge.

Result: The match never started as Randy Orton and Tye Dillinger got into a brawl before the match. The brawl ended when Randy Orton used the turnbuckle pad to torture Tye Dillinger by bending his finger through it.

Grade: A-

Analysis: WWE has finally done something right with Tye Dillinger. He looked determined when he first attacked Randy Orton and he took the fight to him throughout the brawl. Tye Dillinger also looked like a sympathetic character for the first time since his days in NXT. That spot with Tye Dillinger's finger looked vicious.

Randy Orton looked like the vicious predator that he is. Randy Orton looked calculated as he did that so Tye Dillinger couldn't make the ten chant. This feud will be beneficial for both superstars and can finally make Tye Dillinger a star on SmackDown Live.


