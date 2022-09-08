Former Universal Champion; NXT Champions - Grading the WWE returns of stars brought back by Triple H

A part of Triple H's time in charge of WWE Creative has been the return of several released stars. Some (Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis) were let go, while others (Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai) initially opted not to sign new contracts.

One thing that WWE has struggled with over the last two years is keeping and maintaining stars in the main-event picture. Since everyone has fallen to Roman Reigns, it has hurt the stock of several performers.

McIntyre should have dethroned Reigns, but he'll drift back into the group unless he gets a fair rematch.

The same has happened with Riddle and Finn Balor and the stars who have left WWE (Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Bray Wyatt). In this situation, having some big names return to WWE should improve the company's title pictures.

While everyone may not be of the same stature as Kross or Strowman, several wrestlers have returned to WWE under Triple H. Here are the grades for those stars who have rejoined the roster.

#7 Hit Row rejoined SmackDown after SummerSlam

Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis rejoined B-Fab on SmackDown.

The Hit Row faction was released in late 2021. The group had formed in NXT and didn't do much before being called to the main roster. Swerve Strickland was the glue that held the group together due to his years of experience in the industry.

Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab were all at different stages of development. Adonis was the next most talented star, whereas B-Fab had less than a handful of matches. Their call-up in the 2021 WWE Draft seemed rushed, and they were let go before they could make an impact.

Hit Row returned as a trio in August without Strickland as he signed with AEW. Since they didn't spend much time in front of the WWE Universe, the reaction to their return was lukewarm. Had Strickland also returned, it could have returned some of the group's credibility.

Grade for return: C-

#6 Dexter Lumis is back to creep people out

When Dexter Lumis was released, it essentially destroyed the InDex storyline. Not only was the NXT star released, but so was Indi Hartwell's best friend, Persia Pirotta. Hartwell was directionless until Lumis returned under Triple H's reign.

The Tortured Artist randomly appeared in the RAW crowd to cause chaos. His most notable moment since his return was abducting the Miz twice. He also showed up briefly on NXT to give Indi Hartwell a picture, professing his love.

Lumis hasn't had an official storyline outside the random abductions, but his impact is still felt across two brands. Once he gets his first feud, his grade could be even higher.

Grade for return: C+

#5 Dakota Kai returned at SummerSlam

The Captain of Team Kick joined forces with Bayley and Iyo Sky.

Kai opted not to re-sign with WWE after her deal expired. Hence, she was released earlier this year alongside Malcolm Bivens and Lumis.

Many NXT stars have a connection with The Game and trust him. Many believed Kai wouldn't be a major player under McMahon, so the two sides went their separate ways. Once Triple H took over the creative duties of Mr. McMahon, things greatly changed.

The trust paid off as Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam alongside the debuting IYO SKY (FKA Io Shirai) and a returning Bayley. They immediately changed the RAW Women's division and almost became the new Women's Tag Team Champs. The grade would be higher if they won the tournament and titles.

Grade for return: B+

#4 Johnny Gargano signed a new deal thanks to Triple H

Johnny Wrestling will immediately help the WWE roster.

Johnny Gargano is one of the greatest stars in NXT history. He has won every major title on the brand and is one of the most versatile wrestlers on the planet. Gargano initially took time off at the end of 2021 to support his pregnant wife, Candice LeRae. He also needed to recharge himself after years of action.

Since he didn't sign with or appear for another wrestling company, the chances of his WWE return were high. Reports suggested that AEW had mild interest and that he wasn't approached by IMPACT.

Gargano hasn't wrestled yet, as he's only been back for a few weeks. The fans still greeted him with a loud response, signaling they remembered his importance. The fact that he's involved in a confrontation with Austin Theory is also a good sign, as it might start a feud soon.

Grade for return: B

#3 Karrion Kross and #2 Scarlett made a massive statement in their return

Kross has already targeted both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Karrion Kross returned to WWE in a fashion in which he should have made his official main-roster debut. The Harbinger of Doomsday blindsided Drew McIntyre as the Scottish Warrior attempted to address Roman Reigns.

In a five-minute segment, Kross took out one of the top stars in WWE while also staking a claim to the Undisputed Championship.

That was the first glimpse the fans should have had of Kross last summer. Instead, he came with little fanfare, a strange helmet, and without Scarlett. Those issues immediately hurt his presence.

His re-emergence after SummerSlam was impactful and restored some of his credibility. He's yet to hold a title on the main roster, so he has a little work to do in making the rest of the fans believe he is a main-event player.

Grade for return: B

#1 Braun Strowman is back on a rampage in WWE

Strowman is the latest star to return to WWE. He leveled eight wrestlers in one segment on RAW. The Monster Among Men didn't call anyone out by name but said he was heading for SmackDown.

Despite losing most of his big title matches, the former Universal Champion is still a main-event level star. He's legitimately a massive obstacle for anyone to overcome. He has some new performers to tangle with, like Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, Austin Theory, Gunther, and others.

With his return, the WWE and Universal Championships need to be separated. There are far too many stars who could represent both brands as champions. Strowman is one of them; he reset the deck with one action.

Grade for return: B+

