The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever may have already taken place. Which one was it?

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever™ was announced this past week to take place between Randy Orton and Edge at WWE Backlash. Advertising this as the "greatest wrestling match ever" has inspired many wrestling fans to share either a great expectation about the match or likely disappointment.

The title in itself certainly suggests that to be the greatest ever also means that it will satisfy everyone. Much like opinion, the subjectivity of whether or not fans will agree that Edge against Orton will be the greatest match ever will be greatly scrutinized. With that title, it was important to explore some matches using Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer's rating scale as also being listed as the 'greatest wrestling matches ever'.

The ranking could change depending on the match, event or year moving forward. However, this particular presentation is as it appears today. We have selected among the top five but not in any specific order. Some will surprise you, while others will likely be ones you haven't seen before but are encouraged to watch. Which matches were voted the greatest ever? Let's find out.

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Kota Ibushi: Greatest Match Ever

At New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax 2018 Day 19, Hiroshi Tanahashi faced Kota Ibushi. One is arguably considered a legend in the sport. The other has earned a reputation in his own right of putting on phenomenal matches as well. During the commentary we are reminded that this is a rematch from last year's event. One of the most notable features of these gladiators is their ability to come at one each other without caution.

They are increasingly familiar with one another but that doesn't prevent them from striking each other from beginging to end with one another. The pacing within the match began slowly enough but gradually increased. This match earned a five and three quarter star rating. Could this be argued to be the greatest match ever?