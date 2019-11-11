Gruesome photo of Cody Rhodes' injury revealed

Cody Rhodes sustained a nasty injury at AEW Full Gear

AEW have tonight shared a medical update on Cody Rhodes following the nasty injury the former WWE Superstar sustained during his AEW World Championship match at Full Gear against Chris Jericho.

AEW confirmed that Cody Rhodes needed eight stitches above his eye and has a costochondral separation, before adding that Rhodes is not cleared for in ring action at this time.

Due to the graphic nature of the image, we have decided not to share the photo - but you can see it at this link.

What is a costochondral separation?

A costochondral separation is essentially a separated rib, more specifically, when the rib is separated from the sternum at the joint. The pain from such an injury is said to be similar to that of breaking the rib.

Costochondral separations normally take between three and four weeks to heal.

What's next for Cody Rhodes?

Well, Rhodes is the Executive Vice President of AEW, and as such will most likely continue these duties while injured. As for competing in-ring, it may be a few weeks before we see Cody back in action.

What seems to be certain is that there will be no AEW World Championship in Rhodes' future, with the former WWE Superstar claiming on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite that, if he were to be unsuccessful in capturing the gold from Chris Jericho at Full Gear, he would never challenge for the title again.

Meanwhile, Rhodes did confirm to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Full Gear that we will see a secondary male singles championship in All Elite Wrestling over the next month or so, and you can read all about that here.

