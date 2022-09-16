Gunther and 3 of the toughest SOBs in WWE currently

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin often calls himself 'The Toughest SOB.' He once suffered a broken neck from a poorly executed Tombstone Piledriver from Owen Hart at SummerSlam 1997.

However, his blood-fest with Bret Hart in a Submission match earned him the moniker as the legend passed out to The Sharpshooter amid a pool of his blood. He didn't give up, his body gave up on him. All of these instances did indeed prove that Austin was a tough guy.

Today, several WWE Superstars possess comparable levels of fortitude, strength, and toughness. This listicle examines 4 unexpected toughest SOBs in the company.

#4. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

The reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, is a badass with a vicious mean streak. The Ring General debuted on SmackDown immediately after WrestleMania, and several WWE Superstars felt his wrath.

The Ring General has been unstoppable and relentless, especially with his thunderous chops to the chest, which resonate throughout the arena. Gunther's vicious chops and strikers are painful to watch. Albeit it is one of the most effective and over moves on the roster.

Aside from dishing out extreme punishment, the current IC Champion is also perseverant. At WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther endured 26 Beats of the Bodhran from Sheamus. In August, Shinsuke Nakamura nearly fractured his jaw with a knee. However, in both cases, the former NXT UK Champion recovered and won the match.

#3. Former WWE Champion Sheamus

Sheamus is also among the toughest men to ever lace a pair of boots. Look no further than his well-received IC Title clash with Gunther for evidence of his toughness.

The Ring General chopped The Celtic Warrior to bits and pieces, leaving the challenger's chest filled with painful welts and bruisers.

After a while, Sheamus' chest became hard to watch. Despite all the pain, the former WWE Champion kept fighting back and gave an endearing performance.

The Brogue Kick and The Beats of The Bodhran are two of the most painful moves in his arsenal. Sheamus is more of a brawler than a wrestler. His destructive wrestling style and tenacity make him an amazing soldier in the ring.

#2. Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is a former NXT UK Champion

People from the United Kingdom and Europe generally tend to know a thing or two about being tough. Like Sheamus and Gunther, NXT UK's Ilja Dragunov is one of the toughest men in pro wrestling.

Fans who follow NXT UK will be familiar with Dragunov, but most will agree that he is as vicious as they come. This is the man that took Gunther (fka Walter) to the limit at NXT Takeover 36. The Austrian Anomaly showed no mercy in the harrowing battle, but it wasn't enough to keep his opponent down.

Dragunov put on a career-defining performance to dethrone Walter and end his historic reign. That night, he solidified himself as a tough SOB. Given his talent, it's only a matter of time before he brings this fortitude to the main roster.

#1. The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is brutal and merciless in the ring.

Brock Lesnar may be the most accomplished athlete in combat sports history. The Beast Incarnate has tasted incredible success in professional wrestling, mixed martial arts, and professional football. The primary reason for his tremendous success is his toughness.

In 2016, The Beast remarked that he was the toughest SOB in the game following his victory over Mark Hunt. Not everyone may agree, but there is considerable merit to his bold claim.

At SummerSlam 2016, Lesnar cut Randy Orton with a series of painful blows that ended the controversial affair in a TKO. The Conqueror doesn't shy away from bleeding, as evident in his hellacious affair at WrestleMania 31 with Roman Reigns.

Speaking of Reigns, his exhilarating Last Man Standing Match with The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam was an all-out war that put both men to the test. It took multiple title shots, Superkicks from The Usos, a Spear, and a load of rubble to keep the Beast down for the ten count.

