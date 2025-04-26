Gunther to break major rule & risk getting fired by attacking 37-year-old star outside WWE? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is having a tough time lately. He lost the world title at WrestleMania 41 to Jey Uso. Now, The Ring General has been suspended by the company indefinitely following his attack on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on this week’s RAW.
In a shocking turn of events, Gunther might embrace his sinister side even more in the coming days, breaching the line of professionalism. He could invade The Pat McAfee Show and launch another vicious attack on the 37-year-old, risking his WWE career.
This potential move by The Ring General could eventually lead to a showdown between him and Pat McAfee inside the squared circle. The two could lock horns at the 2025 Backlash PLE.
That said, the proposed angle is speculative.
Former WWE employee predicts Pat McAfee might have told Gunther to choke him for real
The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw Gunther choke Pat McAfee with his Sleeper Hold after the sports analyst tried to save his fellow commentator, Michael Cole, from The Ring General’s wrath.
Adam Pearce, alongside the security personnel, had to intervene to save McAfee. The RAW commentator was assisted out of the building after he was unable to continue.
While speaking on the Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo praised the McAfee-Gunther segment and predicted that the 37-year-old might have asked the Austrian superstar to choke him for real so that it could look more realistic to fans.
"I guarantee you because, bro, you could see the blood rushing to McAfee's head. I guarantee you, McAfee said to Gunther, 'Choke me out.' That's my point, guys; he was so red in the face. He said to Gunther, 'Do not make this look namby-pamby; choke me out,' and that was really well done,” he said.
It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Gunther in the wake of his recent suspension.