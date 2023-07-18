Gunther defeats 37-year-old star on RAW; sends a message to former WWE Champion

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Gunther collided with Matt Riddle in a singles match. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of IMPERIUM were banned from ringside.

The Original Bro has been involved in a feud with the group for some time now. He challenged The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank but was defeated. After the bout, Drew McIntyre made a surprise return and took out the champion.

Last week on RAW, Riddle teamed up with Drew to take on Kaiser and Vinci in a tag team match, which they won. This week, the former United States Champion had the opportunity to defeat Gunther without his stablemates at ringside.

The two stars put on a hard-hitting match as they traded several stiff shots back and forth. During the match, Matt Riddle hit his opponent with several chops and an overhead kick. Riddle then caught the big man with an exploder. The Ring General performed a clothesline for a two count.

Riddle went for the Floating Bro, but the Intercontinental Champion had his knees up. He then did a dropkick and won the match after hitting a powerbomb. After the match, Gunther proclaimed himself the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

He then sent a message to Drew McIntyre, telling him to watch his back and that he's no match for him.

