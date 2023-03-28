Gunther defeats former world champion on WWE RAW; sends a message to his WrestleMania opponents

Gunther collided with former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Following the bout, the former sent a message to Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

This was The Ring General's first match on the red brand since January. He is currently slated to defend his United States Championship in a triple-threat match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

During the match on WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler spiked Gunther with a DDT after the bell rang. The champion took the latter out with a big chop and tossed him into the turnbuckle, where he delivered another chop.

After the commercial break, The Show-Off fought out of a Bearhug and hit a Famouser for a two count. Dolph went for the Zig-Zag, but couldn't get it as his opponent held onto the ropes.

Gunther caught Ziggler with another chop and hit him with The Last Symphony to win the match via pinfall. After the bout, The Ring General sent a message to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

He said it was disgraceful to defend his Intercontinental Championship against both stars in a triple-threat match.

The Ring General then informed McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior that what he did to Dolph Ziggler is the fate that awaits them at WrestleMania 39.

