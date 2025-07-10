Gunther to face 40-year-old WWE Superstar at SummerSlam after defeating Goldberg? Potential explored

Gunther is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Hall of Famer seems to be ready to dethrone The Ring General in the high-stakes bout in Atlanta. He has made it clear on RAW that he will take the title from the Austrian star this Saturday, in his hometown.

Goldberg made his return to the Stamford-based promotion on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW. He interrupted Gunther during his promo segment and further challenged him for the World Heavyweight Title at SNME XL. Interestingly, the bout has been billed as Da Man's final match in the company. A week before Goldberg's return, Gunther defeated Jey Uso to regain the gold in their rematch on RAW after Money in the Bank.

That said, while many fans expect a title change this Saturday, WWE might have the Austrian star retire Da Man in the torch-bearing moment. This would possibly set Gunther up for a title defence against Penta at SummerSlam. The Mexican star has been booked to face The Ring General at WWE Supershow on July 19. After the match, Triple H could schedule a blockbuster rematch for the duo at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, the abovementioned scenario is just speculation at the moment. Fans will have to wait to see what the creative has in store for the superstars at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Penta to dethrone Gunther at SummerSlam?

If the above scenario happens, there is a possibility that Penta might pull off a massive win in the potential blockbuster match at SummerSlam. The rising star has proven to be a workhorse in WWE since his debut and has been gaining a lot of attention lately. Despite having a string of losses on the Stamford-based promotion, the former AEW star hasn't failed to impress fans with his outstanding in-ring performances.

That said, the 40-year-old might dethrone Gunther in the potential bout this summer to finally win his first title in the company and possibly stand on the pedestal of the men's division as the World Heavyweight Champion.

