Gunther to hand Goldberg shocking ultimatum on WWE RAW? Potential retirement explored

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on July 12 at Saturday Night's Main Event. Things are expected to reach a boiling point on Monday on the go-home episode of RAW.

One possible scenario for Monday's show is Gunther handing Goldberg an ultimatum. While the expectation heading into the event is this will be the WCW legend's final match, it hasn't been made official.

An angle that The Ring General can do is to dare Goldberg to retire if he loses their match. That puts more pressure on the Hall of Famer as well as on the defending champion because the stakes are higher.

And if Goldberg wins, WWE can move forward to a similar scenario with Ric Flair back in 2008. All matches for the iconic star will be career-threatening matches. He will only retire upon losing a singles bout.

While this is a possible scenario, it all depends on Goldberg's health and how he's feeling physically. Some people noticed he was limping and walking gingerly during his appearance on RAW a few weeks back. He's 58 years old and has a lot of wear and tear from football and wrestling.

ECW legend expresses concern about Goldberg's match against Gunther

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer shared his concern about how fans will receive Goldberg in his final match. Dreamer pointed out people cheering for Gunther last week on RAW, which might not bode well for the Hall of Famer's possible swan song.

"I also don’t want to say I’m worried about it, but I don’t know if Gunther’s going to be cheered. I want Goldberg, if it is his last match, to go out the way Bill Goldberg should be. I’m all about that. I’m all about Goldberg having a Goldberg match, but then the fans on their feet cheering for him and doing the Goldberg and all that stuff," Dreamer said. [H/T Wrestling, Inc.]

The good news for Goldberg is Saturday Night's Main Event will be held in Atlanta, Georgia. He has a history with the city, playing for the Falcons in the NFL and WCW being based there as well.

