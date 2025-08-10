Gunther may not return to WWE alone

WWE Superstar Gunther hasn’t been seen since his World Heavyweight Championship loss to CM Punk at the 2025 SummerSlam. The Ring General was busted open in the final moments of the match. The blood hampered his visibility, which allowed The Second City Saint to win the match.

Ad

The Austrian wasn’t seen on the RAW episode following the premium live event. Interestingly, there is a chance that Gunther may not return alone and could be back in the future alongside The Undertaker.

The Undertaker expressed his wish to come out of retirement for Gunther

The Undertaker is a big Gunther fan. The Phenom recently invited the former two-time World Heavyweight Champion to his podcast, Six Feet Under. Speaking with him, The Deadman noted that if he ever wanted to come out of retirement and step back into the ring, it would be for The Ring General.

Ad

Trending

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

“If I had anything left in the tank, you’re [Gunther] the one guy that I would consider coming out of retirement to work with,” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

The Undertaker has kept coming back to WWE in limited capacities, making cameo appearances and interferences. His last main roster appearance was on the Netflix debut of RAW, where he entered the arena in his American Bad**s avatar to congratulate Rhea Ripley for her Women’s World Championship win against Liv Morgan. More recently, he appeared on NXT, taking out Trick Williams with a Chokeslam.

Given his health condition, while an in-ring return would be unlikely, it may not be impossible. Especially when The Phenom will face the wrestler of his choice.

Ad

The Undertaker sees The Ring General at the same level as Brock Lesnar

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast in an October 2024 episode, The Undertaker spoke about a potential match between the Austrian and Brock Lesnar. The Deadman noted that if anybody in WWE’s active roster held the caliber to go toe-to-toe with The Beast Incarnate and beat him, it was The Ring General.

Ad

“It would propel Gunther to even another level to work a program with Brock. The heights that I think Brock could bring him to would be to make him untouchable. Because he already has, he has his own style, he has his own pace and everything else. But to work with somebody, a beast like Brock, would push him to levels that I'm not sure there's anybody on the roster right now that does that.” [1:27 - 2:03]

Ad

It should be noted that Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak in 2014.

Gunther has too many cracks in his image of invincibility

Gunther has held a championship around his waist for almost 80% of his career in WWE. The Ring General also has an image of invincibility, which he uses to tear his opponents down after provoking them in his promos.

Ad

At the 2025 SummerSlam, however, CM Punk became the fourth man to defeat Gunther on the main roster alongside Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. Moreover, this is his second loss within just four months, which forced him to drop the World Heavyweight Championship on both occasions.

It would be interesting to see when the Austrian returns to WWE and if he can maintain his image of invincibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE