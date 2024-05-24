Gunther must not challenge for the World Title at SummerSlam 2024 if he wins King of the Ring

Gunther has a lot to look forward to this weekend. After setting the bar as perhaps the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time, he now has the chance to become King of the Ring. But, assuming he does win the elusive crown, what does he plan to do next?

Well, the obvious option is to insert himself into the world title picture. And, considering he was drafted to RAW, the World Heavyweight Championship should be in his sights. However, while many would like to see him challenge for the title at SummerSlam 2024, The Ring General should bide his time and wait.

Now, this might come as a surprise. After all, who wouldn't want to win a title at a big Premium Live Event like SummerSlam? Well, there are a couple of reasons why Gunther shouldn't want to, and here are a few.

Gunther should challenge for the title at Bash in Berlin, in front of his home crowd

Technically, Gunther is Austrian, but Berlin isn't that far from Vienna. Having a match for the World Heavyweight Championship in front of his people is exactly what The Ring General needs. The match would be even more special if he ended up winning it as well.

Expand Tweet

It would seem as though WWE is going for a similar effect at Clash at the Castle, with Drew McIntyre rumored to be challenging the current champion, Damian Priest, in Scotland. With that in mind, the company could look to replicate the same at Bash in Berlin.

Gunther will not stand for any interference in his world title match

Say what you will about Gunther and Imperium, but when push comes to shove, The Ring General likes to handle his business alone in the squared circle. As things stand, many believe that WWE is planning to have Drew McIntyre win the title at Clash at the Castle. After that, he will go on to feud with CM Punk all the way to SummerSlam.

Now, assuming WWE books a match between the Austrian and McIntyre at SummerSlam, there is no telling if and when Punk will try to interfere. This could taint the former Intercontinental Champion's inevitable victory, or even worse, cost him the title. This is definitely something The Bull from Vienna does not want, and he could very well have them battle it out before taking on the victor at a later date.

WWE could give the fans in Germany a moment to remember if Gunther wins in Berlin

After the success in Lyon, France with Backlash, WWE could be looking to conduct more and more PLEs in Europe. Bash in Berlin is sure to be a spectacular event, one where hundreds and thousands of members of the WWE Universe will be looking to make a memory. So, why not give them a big one by having Gunther win the title?

It certainly would be a night to remember, both for the fans in Germany and for The Ring General. But, at the end of the day, this is all just mere speculation. There is no telling what WWE has planned for him, let alone if he will be the one to win the King of the Ring tournament. We will just have to wait and see how things unfold.