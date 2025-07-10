Gunther to be officially removed from Saturday Night's Main Event due to one man? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is set to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. But The Ring General might not even make it to his title match due to one man.
Gunther became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the June 9th episode of Monday Night RAW. He defeated Jey Uso to win the title for the second time after previously losing the title to Jey at WrestleMania 41.
WWE has confirmed that The Ring General will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta just days after his match against Goldberg. However, an irate Penta could make a major change in plans if he considered attacking the reigning World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, officially removing him from his scheduled title match against Goldberg.
Penta has been on a losing streak recently and hasn't picked up a win in his last five matches, including the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he lost to Seth Rollins in the show's main event.
The 40-year-old superstar could look forward to making a huge statement, and what better way to do it than taking out the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.
Bully Ray wants to see Goldberg in a vulnerable situation against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL
Bully Ray has stated that he wants to see Goldberg in a vulnerable situation when he steps into the ring with Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the veteran pitched a scenario where he would like to see the WWE Universe rally for Goldberg's comeback. He said:
"I would love to see Goldberg in a situation in his adopted hometown, down, at the knees of Gunther, so those people are chanting, 'Goldberg, Goldberg,' where you want to see the guy get up and make that comeback."
Goldberg will look to dethrone the reigning champion and win the World Heavyweight Championship in what could turn out to be his final match.