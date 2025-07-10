Gunther to be officially removed from Saturday Night's Main Event due to one man? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is set to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. But The Ring General might not even make it to his title match due to one man.

Ad

Gunther became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the June 9th episode of Monday Night RAW. He defeated Jey Uso to win the title for the second time after previously losing the title to Jey at WrestleMania 41.

WWE has confirmed that The Ring General will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta just days after his match against Goldberg. However, an irate Penta could make a major change in plans if he considered attacking the reigning World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, officially removing him from his scheduled title match against Goldberg.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

Penta has been on a losing streak recently and hasn't picked up a win in his last five matches, including the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he lost to Seth Rollins in the show's main event.

The 40-year-old superstar could look forward to making a huge statement, and what better way to do it than taking out the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Bully Ray wants to see Goldberg in a vulnerable situation against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL

Bully Ray has stated that he wants to see Goldberg in a vulnerable situation when he steps into the ring with Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the veteran pitched a scenario where he would like to see the WWE Universe rally for Goldberg's comeback. He said:

Ad

"I would love to see Goldberg in a situation in his adopted hometown, down, at the knees of Gunther, so those people are chanting, 'Goldberg, Goldberg,' where you want to see the guy get up and make that comeback."

Goldberg will look to dethrone the reigning champion and win the World Heavyweight Championship in what could turn out to be his final match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More