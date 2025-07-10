WWE veteran "would love" to see Goldberg in a vulnerable situation at Saturday Night's Main Event against Gunther

Goldberg is set to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Bully Ray would like to see the Hall of Famer in a vulnerable situation during the match.
Gunther dethroned Jey Uso and regained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 episode of RAW. The Ring General became a two-time World Champion with his win on the red brand. Following this, Da Man returned and confronted the champ on the June 16 episode of the red brand, leading to a match at SNME.
On the Busted Open podcast, Ray said he would like to see Goldberg in a situation where he is at the mercy of Gunther and the WWE Universe rally behind the Hall of Famer's comeback.
"I would love to see Goldberg in a situation in his adopted hometown, down, at the knees of Gunther, so those people are chanting, 'Goldberg, Goldberg,' where you want to see the guy get up and make that comeback," said Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
WWE veteran Bully Ray claimed that Goldberg cannot be the "leader" during his matches
Bully Ray made a bold claim regarding Goldberg by stating that the Hall of Famer isn't capable of being the "leader" during his matches.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former multi-time tag team champion discussed Goldberg competing in "real matches." He said:
"I have never heard from fellow wrestlers or anybody ever that Bill [Goldberg] was the leader of the match. I don't know how Bill could be a leader in the match. From day 1, Bill's matches were very controlled — three-minute, quick, intense matches. When Bill had to have 'real matches,' that's when things got wonky," Ray stated. "I think if you put Bill in there and left him as the leader of the match, I don't think it gives the match the greatest opportunity to succeed. I think Gunther is the guy to calm him down, who can take the stuff that Bill wants to do, who can give it back to him, who can chop him down, beat him down."
Goldberg's match with Gunther is said to be his retirement match. However, things could change if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship.