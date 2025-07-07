Goldberg can be set up for failure if he's asked to have real wrestling matches, says WWE veteran: "I don't know how Bill could be a leader"

Goldberg will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event XL against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Bully Ray believes that the WWE Hall of Famer has mostly competed in wrestling matches that are "controlled."

The WCW veteran will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship in what could turn out to be his final match. There is a high chance that he will retire after the bout, and Michael Cole has announced this during the broadcast over the last few weeks.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the veteran boldly claimed that Goldberg's matches usually get "wonky" if he's asked to have real matches.

"I have never heard from fellow wrestlers or anybody ever that Bill [Goldberg] was the leader of the match. I don't know how Bill could be a leader in the match. From day 1, Bill's matches were very controlled — three-minute, quick, intense matches. When Bill had to have 'real matches,' that's when things got wonky," Ray stated. "I think if you put Bill in there and left him as the leader of the match, I don't think it gives the match the greatest opportunity to succeed. I think Gunther is the guy to calm him down, who can take the stuff that Bill wants to do, who can give it back to him, who can chop him down, beat him down." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Bully Ray thinks that WWE doesn't care about the Gunther vs. Goldberg match

Bully Ray made a bold claim regarding the Gunther vs. Goldberg match that will take place this weekend in the veteran's hometown of Atlanta.

Ray questioned WWE's intention in booking the match, claiming he didn't understand why the company had chosen to do so.

"I don't understand how you're not understanding why they would do it," said Ray to his fellow host, Dave LaGreca. "Bill still has a name. Bill still looks great. They are not concerned about the match. That's why they are putting him in there with Gunther. They understand that a lot of — Bill's last five outings haven't been, you know, five-star bangers. That's not the point. The whole thing with Bill is the spectacle. The entrance. The show. What happens from bell to bell, they would do their absolute damnedest to keep the spotlight on what Bill does well, and what Gunther can get out of him."

Goldberg's last match was in 2022, when he faced Roman Reigns in an unsuccessful attempt to dethrone him to win the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

