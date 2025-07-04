WWE doesn't care about the Gunther vs. Goldberg title match at Saturday Night's Main Event, says veteran: "They are not concerned about the match"

Gunther will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Bully Ray believes that the company isn't concerned about the title match.

Ad

Goldberg vs. Gunther was set up for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after The Ring General regained the title from Jey Uso to become a two-time champion. The veteran superstar stepped up as his first challenger in his second reign with the title.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray praised Goldberg for maintaining his physique and his star power. He added that the Hall of Famer is a "spectacle", suggesting that his latest in-ring outings haven't exactly been "five-star bangers".

Ad

Trending

"I don't understand how you're not understanding why they would do it," said Ray to his fellow host, Dave LaGreca. "Bill still has a name. Bill still looks great. They are not concerned about the match. That's why they are putting him in there with Gunther. They understand that a lot of — Bill's last five outings haven't been, you know, five-star bangers. That's not the point. The whole thing with Bill is the spectacle. The entrance. The show. What happens from bell to bell, they would do their absolute damnedest to keep the spotlight on what Bill does well, and what Gunther can get out of him," said Bully Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Ad

Bully Ray questioned the logic behind WWE booking Gunther vs. Goldberg

Bully Ray questioned WWE's decision to book Gunther vs. Goldberg, stating that The Ring General didn't even issue an open challenge.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray said:

“Did Gunther issue an open challenge? No. Did Gunther say, ‘no matter who it is… you get the next title shot’? No… Who made the match? Why did they make the match? What’s the logic behind them saying yes?… A storyline like this, to me, is insulting because it’s just ramming something down your fan base’s throat and just expecting them to consume it." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

The last time Goldberg stepped inside the squared circle was back in Elimination Chamber 2022, where he failed to beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!