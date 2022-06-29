Current champion has one-word reaction to potential challenge from John Cena

Gunther has reacted to a tweet speculating what would happen if John Cena had won the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The Cenation Leader has never held the coveted title in his career, and it's the one thing that has thwarted him from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Despite failing to capture the title, he's still one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history, being a 16-time world champion. He is also a former Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner.

After being away from the company for nearly a year, he finally returned on Monday Night RAW last night to celebrate his 20th anniversary. WWE on FOX recently tweeted a photo of John Cena donning the Intercontinental Championship belt with the caption:

"What If: John Cena won the IC Title and became a WWE Grand Slam Champion."

Gunther, the current titleholder, had an interesting response to the tweet. He seemingly stated that he is ready for Cena to challenge him to a championship match.

"Ready!"

The WWE Universe reacts to Gunther seemingly challenging John Cena to an IC Title match

The Ring General captured the title several weeks ago after he defeated Ricochet on SmackDown. He's currently not scheduled to compete at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam this year, so there is definitely a spot open for a high profile title match.

Several fans said they'd like to see the match happen.

One fan even said a match of this caliber match deserves The Grandest Stage of Them All:

Cena is one of the biggest and most successful names in the history of the wrestling business. He has main evented numerous events, won almost everything there is to win and feuded with absolute legends including Randy Orton, Edge, Batista and Brock Lesnar.

