Gunther to pull a Brock Lesnar and bury Jey Uso under a minute at WrestleMania? 5 reasons why Bloodline member will be squashed

Gunther heads into WrestleMania to face Jey Uso in a few weeks, and recently, he destroys his twin Jimmy. Now, though, there's a chance that he could pull a Brock Lesnar and squash his opponent in under a minute.

The Ring General's build to WrestleMania had been simple. He professed how he was simply the better wrestler and had what it took to be champion, while Jey didn't. That changed with Jimmy Uso's destruction on RAW. Fans have said that this might motivate Jey to stand up and beat him.

However, there's a bigger chance that he will be squashed, and here's why.

#5 Set up a bigger fall for the Ring General

Gunther winning the match now will only add to his confidence and build him up as an even bigger threat in WWE. This win would make it seem that he's invincible, which is required at the moment if the company wants to make him the giant that he can be.

However, this would also mean that when he finally loses, perhaps to Jey Uso later, it would make for a far bigger fall and push the star who beats him to the stratosphere instead of just ending what fans call a cold title run.

#4 The anti-Jey Uso feeling among some fans

The decision for Jey Uso to win the Royal Rumble and face Gunther at WrestleMania is not popular among many WWE fans. While Triple H appears to be doing his best to turn this around, it's been a tough journey for the star, with a lot of online criticism and pressure.

Him winning now may get the same reception as fans thinking that WWE is pushing him down their throats. As a result, they may want to hold off on this win for some time.

#3 Gunther's record as champion in WWE

Gunther has always dominated whenever he has been a champion. The star thrives on having a belt and has spent more of his career in WWE holding a title than otherwise.

When he does hold the title, he does not lose it as easily, either. With the exception of Roman Reigns, he holds the record for longest reigns with his belts in modern wrestling.

The Ring General is not likely to lose it so soon.

#2 Jey Uso's real story starts

Just when there appears to be no more hope, that's when a WWE star thrives. They show what they have in them and if they can build off of having nothing to work with. Throughout his career, Jey Uso has been striving to reach the pinnacle of the company, and in the last five years, he has worked as a singles star.

Now, losing to Gunther would crush his hopes and dreams, and that's when the real story could start. Much like Cody Rhodes failed to defeat Roman Reigns the first time he faced him, or how John Cena lost to the Rock in their first bout, a loss here would make a future win all the sweeter.

#1 Shock Value - the Brock Lesnar factor

Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena at SummerSlam all those years ago, and everyone still remembers that squash victory over him. Lesnar's victory over Kofi Kingston, where the beloved champion was beaten in seconds, is another story that fans can't forget, even if they are not as fond of that.

Having that shock value burial of Jey Uso on WrestleMania, the Biggest Stage of Them All may serve the company better than making him win. It would give Uso a real story, but much like Brock Lesnar, Gunther would be left as a monster heel in WWE.

